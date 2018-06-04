Menu
Coast Guard Yeppoon had a busy weekend on the water with a number of vessels breaking down at sea.
Dual rescue among many for Coast Guard in pristine waters

Shayla Bulloch
by
4th Jun 2018 7:20 AM

PRISTINE conditions off the Capricorn Coast resulted in a busy weekend for Yeppoon Coast Guard who were kept on their toes with a number of vessel rescues.

On Friday, a fishing trip turned disaster for a group on a five-metre console boat which had broken down at Square Rocks- around 12.13km from Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Coast Guard Yeppoon received a radio call around 5.20pm to assist the vessel in distress and departed Rosslyn bay Harbour swiftly.

Arriving at 6pm, Gormans Removals Rescue towed the boat back to the shelter of the harbour in the dark. They arrived back at 6.55pm.

Coast Guard Yeppoon also received a distress call at 9am on Saturday from a 7m boat after it broke down 4.5nm north-east of Barren Island.

Gormans Removals Rescue with skipper, John Tait departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour and took the boat in tow in choppy conditions at 10.40am. All returned safely at 11.45am.

By Saturday afternoon, Coast Guard Yeppoon had its hands full as two vessels needed assistance within minutes of the other.

Crews arrived at Flat Island around 3.35pm to assist a 7m boat which had an engine break down. However, at 3.27pm a call was received to assist another broken down boat around 12nm south of Flat Island.

Flat Island is nearly 50km from Great Keppel Island and sits around 20km north-east of Five Rocks.

A nearby fisherman stood-by the second vessel and even attempted to tow it, but was unable to reach a fast enough speed.

Gormans Removals Rescue reached the second vessel around 4.47pm and set up a dual tow line attached to the port and starboard sides.

One rope was kept longer than the other to keep the vessels apart.

All three boats arrived safely at Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 6.46pm after a long, slow tow at 9 knots.

