Duaringa man walks back into Beef Australia after 18 years

Michael Ingram on his cattle property with his son Blake five years ago.

Michael Ingram on his cattle property with his son Blake five years ago. Facebook

WHEN Ingram Droughtmaster breeder, Michael Ingram, stepped out at Beef Australia 2018, he was "flabbergasted” by the "overwhelming” support he received from the crowd.

Vector Health's Glenn Hansen and Malachi McPhail were there as Mr Ingram walked 20 metres to the crowd's "cheers and whistles”.

Read about Michael Ingram's amazing journey

He joined his friend of 30 years, Angus Lane, on Wednesday at the Droughtmaster Show Ring, to share his amazing journey.

"It was unreal. It was mind boggling,” Mr Ingram said.

"I was very emotional. I couldn't believe it. There were so many people there waiting for me.

"I wasn't nervous. I just said 'I'm going to do it, I'm going to do it'. Glenn even said 'that's the best you've ever walked'.”

After falling from his horse 18 years ago, Mr Ingram sought out the help of Mr Hansen eight months ago to get him back on his feet.

"A bloke at the Sun Palms held the door open for me and said 'you're the most inspirational man I know',” Mr Ingram said.

Mr Ingram has walked 100 metres unassisted and now walks down the street and back once a week. Movement on his right side is also improving, after he lost use of it after the incident.

"I used to be really talkative but I became not so talkative and now I've got the old me back,” he said.

"It's given me a lot of confidence. I go by the motto 'no pain, no gain'.

"I want to thank everyone for their kind messages.”

Mr Ingram's next goal is to walk into the Droughtmaster Bull Sale in September.