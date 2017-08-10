'Ducks today, kids tomorrow': Yeppoon man fears for children

Charles St, Yeppoon resident Rob Butt says it's time speedsters slowed down after witnessing a family of ducks get run over by an erratic driver.

A HORRIFIED Yeppoon man was forced to bury a family of ducks after he claims an erratic driver swerved to run them over.

Rob Butt and his wife have lived on Charles St just nine weeks, but in that time Rob claims to have witnessed drivers accelerating up to 120kmh.

As the Yeppoon newcomer observed 11 ducks nestled on his front lawn, he recalled his upset at a driver's callous act Monday afternoon.

He said a 4WD was speeding along Charles St, and appeared to purposefully swerve to run over a family of five wood ducks.

"I raced around to put them on the footpath, there was one with a broken leg,” he said.

"I got the others (which had died) and put them aside, the one with the broken leg flew away.

"There was a family of five; the mother and father and the little babies, not any longer though, poor little things.

"There's 11 little ducks sitting there under the shade of the tree (at the front of the house), will they make it across the street today?”

A family of ducks nestle at the front of Charles St resident Rob Butt's house. After witnessing five run over on Monday, he fears for the safety of other wildlife, and children along the residential strip.

Left deeply troubled by Monday afternoon's incident, Rob said speedsters needed to slow down and a clear speed limit needed to be enforced.

With a stream of children walking to and from school along the residential stretch, Rob fears while it's ducks today, it could be kids tomorrow.

He said long-term residents shared his fears, and told him erratic drivers were all too common on the stretch.

"In their V8 cars and utes; it's only a small street and they zoom down so fast,” Rob said.

"My concern is for the kids, we can't do much about the wildlife, we can just try and protect them as much as we can and try and avoid this happening.

"All the neighbours keep saying around here, 'slow the traffic down'.”

Rob said at his former home in Brisbane, wheelie bins would bear the street's speed limit, but he had struggled to even find a speed-limit sign on Charles St.

He suggested 40kmh would be reasonable, and should be enforced.

Rob also worries the problem is only going to get worse once the Yeppoon Foreshore Redevelopment is complete, given his street offers a shortcut to the beachfront.

The Livingstone Shire Council have been contacted and are expected to comment later today.