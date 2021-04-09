Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Bold call after alleged scissor lift joyride
News

‘Dude, are you drunk?’: Cop’s call to joy rider

by James Hall
9th Apr 2021 5:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Queensland man adorned in hi-vis and boardshorts has been allegedly busted cruising down the main street of Cairns atop a scissor lift shortly before 3am.

The 31-year-old is alleged to have been riding down the north Queensland city's streets on-board the construction vehicle not once but twice.

On two consecutive nights, at 2.50am on Thursday and 1.20am on Friday, police say the same man was caught riding two different scissor lifts.

On one of these occasions, the highly unusual activity was filmed from the body camera of a police officer who intercepted the joy ride.

The scissor lift was allegedly found in the middle of the intersection.
The scissor lift was allegedly found in the middle of the intersection.

"Dude, are you drunk?" the shocked policewoman can be heard asking.

The 31-year-old bluntly replied from the top of the lift: "No way, I'm sober as a judge."

Police will allege the man took the scissor lift from The Esplanade and drove it along Shields Street to the intersection of Sheridan Street.

‘No way, I’m sober as a judge.’
‘No way, I’m sober as a judge.’

It will also be alleged he refused to exit the vehicle by holding onto its railing during the arrest.

The 31-year-old was charged with one count each of unlawful use of motor vehicle, drink-driving and obstruct police.

He is due to appear in Cairns Magistrate Court on April 23.

Originally published as 'Dude, are you drunk?': Cop's call to joy rider

More Stories

cairns crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ council opens new beach attraction, despite vandalism

        Premium Content CQ council opens new beach attraction, despite vandalism

        News The final part of the Emu Park foreshore redevelopment has just been completed and the designer hopes they will go around the world, but the new monuments were...

        Extreme Trampoline siblings set for state champs

        Premium Content Extreme Trampoline siblings set for state champs

        Sport Nine-strong contingent ready to bounce and tumble into two-day event in...

        Special Anzac Day ghost tour to honour Indigenous soldiers

        Premium Content Special Anzac Day ghost tour to honour Indigenous soldiers

        Family Fun Guests will also get to experience authentic Indigenous indulgences and culture.

        Yeppoon businesswoman to open new store in Rocky CBD

        Premium Content Yeppoon businesswoman to open new store in Rocky CBD

        Business She is also launching her own brand of botanical self care products