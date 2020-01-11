Duffy joins U19 outfit in Germany

Rockhampton's Brock Duffy will be heading to Germany to play football for the U19 Holzwickeder squad.

FOOTBALL: Rockhampton 18-year-old Brock Duffy was playing in the 2018 Joeys Mini World Cup in Hervey Bay when eagle-eyed selectors sat up and took notice – he had something special.

The then-Bluebirds player was awarded a subsidy for the 2019 Joeys All Stars tour of Germany – one of the world’s football powerhouses.

Duffy impressed German coaches so much that they offered him a coveted spot on their 2020 U19 Holzwickeder team as a midfielder.

“After coming home from the Germany tour there were a couple of positions available at Holzwickeder SC and I was asked if I would be interested in pursuing a year of football in Germany,” Duffy said.

He jumped at the chance to return and play in Germany once more.

Duffy, who will jet off next Saturday, hopes the year abroad will not only be a learning experience but also help mould him into a better footballer.

“It will be a life experience that I will never forget, living in a foreign country that lives and breathes football,” he said.

Duffy has prepared for his stint abroad by undertaking German language lessons at school.

He also plans to work part-time while in Germany, in between training, playing and sightseeing.

As the 2019 CQ football season came to a close Duffy was working to boost match fitness and improve on his weaknesses, as he will be arriving midway through the 2020 German football season.

“As pre-season for my previous club commenced I have attended those sessions also,” he said.

Duffy began his football career when he was just seven.

It was his time in the Joeys Mini World Cup that would prove to be a game-changer.

“It was great to play in the Joeys Mini World Cup,” he said.

“The quality of football was incredibly high, some of the best I’ve experienced. While being very competitive, the games were respectful,” he said.

“It is a friendly tournament with the unique concept of playing as another country.

“A week of football and friendships makes for a great experience.”

Duffy’s tour of Germany last year was his first time overseas – an experience that provided an enriching look at the country’s culture.

“Having the chance to play football against German teams and be trained by German coaches was unbelievable,” he said.

“I also had the honour to be voted Player of the Tour by the players and coaches.”