Duffy makes the grade at German school

3rd Oct 2019 11:30 AM
FOOTBALL: Rockhampton's Brock Duffy is one of seven players headed to Germany in 2020 after signing a 12-month contract to play with Holzwickeder SC.

The first-year engineering student will defer to pursue a future in football with a chance to extend studies abroad.

He will play in the U19 division, the fourth tier of German football.

Duffy will attend school from the end of January to June to complete Year 13 (yes 13) in Germany purely to assist with the language barrier.

He will work part time refereeing.

Duffy played in the mini world cup as France last year and he is playing for Germany this year.

fc sport fraser coast sport precinct joeys mini world cup local sport
