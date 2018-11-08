Duffy's drunk and disorderly end of night

A FORMER representative rugby league player had an aggressive end to a boozy night out at a Rockhampton nightclub last month.

Gavin John Duffy, 36, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to three obstructing police charges, one contravening police direction, one intoxicated in a public place, and one public nuisance charge.

The former Capras player was observed by police in front of Zodiac nightclub on William St about 2am on October 21 yelling obscenities towards club staff about wanting his money back.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said when police approached him, they noticed Duffy was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech.

He said police asked him to state his full name and address, which Duffy argued with them over. After police informed him he was being charged with public nuisance and contravening police direction, Duffy resisted arrest and it took four police officers to restrain him.

He swore at police during the arrest and as an officer tried to place him in the police car pod, Duffy pushed back with his full weight.

While at the watchhouse, he argued with an officer before "shaping up” and clenching his fists.

The heavy machine operator at a Blackwater mine and father of one was banned from the Safe Night Precinct until June 30, 2019 and ordered to pay an $1100 fine.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Duffy was upset as a friend's funeral was held in Brisbane that day and he was unable to attend.