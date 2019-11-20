Dump fees waived for bushfire victims

FIRE FRONT: This photo shows some of the bushfire at Cobraball last week.

FIRE FRONT: This photo shows some of the bushfire at Cobraball last week.

BUSHFIRE victims in Livingstone Shire will be able to dispose of waste and damaged property at Yeppoon Landfill at no cost.

The council on Tuesday decided it would waive waste disposal charges for anything that originates from fire-affected residential and rural properties.

“This is what we did after (Cyclone) Marcia,” Mayor Bill Ludwig said.

“At that stage we had green waste coming in and debris.

“This time there’s going to be no green waste, but there’s certainly going to be debris coming through.”

Councillors agreed to conduct a review of the situation in six months.

“(This) will get people started and if there’s still areas out there where people haven’t been able to bring that waste in, we can actually extend that timeframe,” Cr Ludwig said.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, Councillor Jan Kelly raised concerns that people outside of the bushfire-affected areas may look to take advantage of the situation.

Cr Ludwig countered this by saying that people claiming the free service would have to produce identification that showed they resided in the disaster areas.

“Or if they’ve got a contractor bringing it in, the contractor actually gives the address of the (property) that it (waste) is coming off.

“I’m pretty sure people are going to do the right thing with this.”

Cr Adam Belot said he was sure the community would be happy and willing to support council’s decision to help bushfire victims dispose of waste.