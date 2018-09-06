‘Dump trams for hydrogen-powered buses’

A GOLD Coast community group says we should ditch any thought of extending the light rail and replace it with these - "world-class" hydrogen-powered electric trackless trams.

S.T.A.R. (Southern Transport Alternative Routes) says there would be no digging or track laying.

Similar systems are already under construction in Korea and Germany while China has trackless trams.

An electric-powered bus which STAR hopes to see replace light rail

The lobby group was responding to Bulletin reports that the $709m Stage 3 of light rail from Broadbeach to Burleigh was facing cost blow outs and delays because the building contract was yet to be signed, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison's backing of the hydrogen-based technology last week.

"For some years now, electric trackless trams and buses following painted lines have operated successfully - no disruptive digging, no track laying, no overhead construction and no high voltage roadside sub stations," S.T.A.R. Adviser Dr Mark McGovern said.

"In this rapidly changing environment clearly, there are opportunities and compelling reasons for the state government to hit the pause button and to evaluate better, cheaper, more sustainable options for the southern Gold Coast.

"A Gold Coast network operating hydrogen-powered vehicles by 2032, in time for the Olympics, seems a desirable, affordable and attainable goal."

S.T.A.R. was created this year by a group of southern Gold Coasters, including former world champion surfer Andrew McKinnon. The group insists it is not anti-light rail, but is opposed to Stage 4 going down the coast from Burleigh Heads to the border via the airport.

When the S.T. A.R. idea was put to Transport Minister Mark Bailey on Monday, he said there were "no plans" to switch from light rail to trackless trams.

"One of the drawbacks with trackless trams, which are really articulated, rubber-tyred electric buses, is the weight of the vehicles," he said.

Mark Bailey. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

"The trackless tram being trialled in China weighs about 40 tonnes and are similar in length and passenger capacity to the G:Link trams.

"A significant issue with these vehicles is the damage they cause to the road over time when they follow the same path every trip."

Mr Bailey said trackless trams would require "significant" road reconstruction to support the weight of the vehicles."

