A 42-YEAR-OLD dump truck driver has lost his license for a month and ordered to pay a $450 fine after he was busted driving with methamphetamines in his system.

Michael Dougan pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of drug driving.

The court heard Dougan, who had also driven trucks for mines, had no prior convictions for drug driving.

Police detected Dougan while he was driving on Denison St on February 18 at 8.40pm.