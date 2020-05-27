Dumping hot spots get surveillance

Councillor Andrea Friend would like to see illegal dumpers do the right thing and use the council’s waste facilities.

ILLEGAL dumpers can expect to become screen stars for all the wrong reasons, with $44,000 worth of surveillance cameras having now been installed across Livingstone Shire dumping hot spots.

Concerns about the damage to the environment caused by illegal dumping inspired Livingstone Shire Council to install nine new surveillance cameras at dumping hot spots across the shire.

Water, Waste Management and Environment Portfolio holder councillor Andrea Friend said areas such as Ritamada Rd, wetlands and other natural areas across the shire were being closely monitored to catch offenders.

“It’s really disappointing that we continue to have cases of illegal dumping across our beautiful shire,” Cr Friend said.

“This waste is having a detrimental effect on our environment with green waste spreading weeds and burrs and other household waste such as plastics do not break down and create hazards for our natural fauna and waterways.

“We live in such a beautiful place where we have bushland, the lovely waters of Keppel Bay, pristine islands and tropical rainforest right on our doorstep, we need to protect it for ourselves and for future generations to enjoy.”

Cr Friend said the council had received a state grant which helped it boost its surveillance capacity in hot spots and send a strong message that illegal dumping was simply not acceptable and those doing it would be caught.

“If you have rubbish you need to get rid of, the appropriate thing to do is to use council’s waste facilities,” she said.

“Those who continue to flout the law and illegally dump waste need to change the way they think.

“Our natural environment needs to be respected and appreciated.

“For every person illegally dumping waste, we have many more amazing volunteers out there working hard to clean up and preserve our beaches, waterways and bushland.

“I applaud these amazing people for the time they give freely to protect our environment, I would love to see those who are not doing the right thing to stop and consider the harm they are creating for our native fauna and flora.”

Those caught illegally dumping goods face on-the-spot fines ranging from $266 to more than $2500 and repeat offenders dumping dangerous goods could face penalties of more than $100,000.

The council is also in the process of organising signage to be erected around the shire to raise awareness of the issue, monitoring the problem sites closely and carrying out clean-ups as needed.

The Litter and Illegal Dumping Project Grant, which fully funded the equipment, was sought through the Queensland Department of Environment and Science.

Residents can contact the council to report illegal dumping on 07 4913 5000 or alternatively, report an incident online at https://report-littering-dumping.ehp.qld.gov.au/