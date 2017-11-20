Duo battles Rocky's fast-food giants: 'There's another way'

"FOOD genius” Suzie Alexander is ready to take on Rocky's fast-food giants.

The founder of Nourish Foods CQ and self-confessed foodaholic said it was this passion to educate people on the goodness of food that saw her start her Yeppoon business more than 16 months ago.

"I have always been a really busy person and never had time to stop and get a nutritional lunch,” she said.

"Most of the time if you're in a rush you end up eating garbage or nothing at all, so I thought there was a need for something like Nourish.”

After an overwhelming response to her wholesome and easy food in her coastal hometown, Suzie wanted to let her creativity fly in another, much bigger, space.

Business partner and co-owner, Matt Dwyer, said opening a store in Rocky was something the pair had thought about for a while.

"Opening in Rocky was always the end goal,” he said.

Matt said the stigma engrained in people by fast food companies was something the duo tried to combat.

"We are just trying to get out there and tell people there's another way to eat, not just take away junk food,” he said.

Suzie, a former nutritionist student, said some people weren't educated enough on what they're putting in their body.

"Your life just runs better when you eat the right things,” she said.

"We are really trying to change people's perspective that you can eat healthy and still have food that's full of flavour with plenty to choose from.”

Suzie said among a range of healthy foods and treats, all types of allergies and diets could be catered for including vegetarian, vegan, paleo and macro counting.

Owners of Nourish Foods CQ Suzie Alexander and Matt Dwyer. Shayla Bulloch

FOR SOME NOURISHMENT

Go to: Shop 2, 379 Yaamba Rd, North Rocky

(next to Cold Rock)

Opening hours: Mon- Fri: 6am to 4.30pm

Sat- Sun 6am to 12.00pm

Call: 4914 0800

"Anyone can come in to Nourish and I guarantee there will be something on the menu for them,” she said.

"The region is definitely evolving and lots of people have been so open-minded and introducing themselves to wholesome foods.”

Matt credited all the amazing recipes to Suzie saying her talent was "mind blowing”.

Committed to using fresh and local produce where possible, Suzie had got to know numerous farmers over the last year who now supply her with produce.

Rocky was already "cheering” at the fresh addition to the health food scene with Suzie saying the response from residents had been amazing.

"I totally didn't expect the response Rocky has given us,” she said.

"People coming in and telling us how excited they are that there is something like this, especially on the north side.”

For anyone sceptical on the healthy food revolution, Matt and Suzie had a clear message.

"Just come in and give it a go,” they said.