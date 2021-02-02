Duo in same car charged with drink-driving
Dysart police have charged two people with drink-driving in the same vehicle, just five hours apart.
Senior Constable Nick Schmidt said police intercepted a Toyota Hilux on Queen Elizabeth Dve, Dysart, for a roadside breath test at 10.45pm on January 30.
A 30-year-old Airlie Beach man allegedly recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of .118.
He was issued with a notice to appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on February 9.
About five hours later, Dysart police intercepted the same vehicle, again on Queen Elizabeth Dve.
The driver, a 49-year-old Dysart woman allegedly returned a BAC reading of .081 at the Dysart Police Station.
She was issued a notice to appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on February 22 for driving while over the general alcohol limit.
