Tiana Daniels, 20, faces four charges relating to animal cruelty.
Crime

Duo to face 38 animal cruelty charges in Gatton court

Ebony Graveur
9th Sep 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:37 PM
TWO Lockyer Waters women who are facing a cluster of almost 40 animal cruelty-related charges have had their cases adjourned.

Appearing in Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, Elizabeth Alice Verhagen, 60, appeared for a second mention of 34 charges and Tiana Daniels, 20, appeared for a first mention on four charges.

Verhagen is facing charges including being cruel to an animal by causing it unnecessary or unreasonable pain, 12 counts of failing to provide appropriate treatment for injury, eight counts of failing to provide food and water, and two counts of failing to comply with compulsory code requirements for breeding dogs.

She also faces another 11 charges.

Daniels faces two charges of failing to provide food and water, one count of failing to comply with compulsory code requirements for breeding dogs, and one count of failing to provide appropriate accommodation or living conditions.

The court heard the pair were accessing legal aid and sought an adjournment.

The request was granted by Magistrate Howard Osborne.

Daniels and Verhagen are due back in court on October 5.

