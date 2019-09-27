Duo’s hot new album

BEST known for their distinctly Australian storytelling and gifted musicianship, Rockhampton duo Busby Marou today release their fourth studio album The Great Divide.

With millions of global streams, top 20 airplay and three ARIA charted albums, Busby Marou have fast become a national treasure.

Firmly established as one of Australia’s hardest working and most loved live bands, Tom Busby and Jeremy Marou have been playing music together for over a decade since their initial music connection at a pub in Rockhampton. There’s potent chemistry which drives Busby Marou, and they have dived into an exciting new chapter in their remarkable career.

Speaking about the new album, the duo noted “The Great Divide is not about division or adversaries.

“It’s about recognising that we all have a different account of events in our own lives and celebrating how those differences combine to create a unique and colourful story. Without our great divide, there is no Busby Marou story.”

The new record is a powerful chapter of the story of two men from two different worlds on the same journey.

It marks a new chapter which demonstrates maturity as a result of sharing life experiences.

The Great Divide shares the wisdom of love, heartbreak, and grief.

It’s the education by mistakes. It’s the knowledge of truth. It’s the appreciation of the journey. It’s the respect of culture. It’s pride. Proud of where they came from, but more importantly proud of who they’ve become. The modern face of Australia.