‘Duped and devastated’: Family reacts to prison release

One of the men jailed for his role in the killing of Mackay man Timothy Pullen will be released from prison on Wednesday after serving his five-year sentence behind bars.

Stephen Dale Renwick, 45, who was the first person to have his parole application knocked back under the 2017 No Body No Parole laws was expected to walk on Wednesday from Capricornia Correctional Centre where he served his entire sentence.

"We're understandably very upset," Tim's mother Leanne Pullen said.

"He will be walking as a free man tomorrow but we still don't know where Tim is."

Stephen Dale Renwick will be released from prison on Wednesday. Picture: Peter Holt / Daily Mercury

Tim was abducted from a North Mackay unit and killed over a drug debt on April 16, 2012.

Police believe his body was stored in a nightclub cold room, then driven 300km north to a property near Collinsville and dumped.

Six people were jailed over his death, but nobody has ever been able to lead the family to Tim's final resting place.

In 2016, the Pullens made the difficult decision to accept a plea deal with Renwick and co-offender Luke Shayne Kister - a lesser charge of accessory after the fact to manslaughter in exchange for a location.

Timothy Pullen with his mum Leanne Pullen. Photo: Supplied

The men led detectives to a property near Collinsville but no remains were ever found.

"His plea bargain was that he would lead us to Tim but we were really duped and are just devastated," Ms Pullen said.

"We feel really ripped off, five years is such a small price to pay for his participation in such a heinous crime."

With Renwick out of prison, the Pullens feel like they have lost all their bargaining chips and will now only find Tim's body if someone "accidentally" finds his remains or someone else comes forward with information.

"You can't tell me that Renwick and Kister didn't talk to anybody. How could you keep that to yourself?" Ms Pullen said.

"Someone other than them has to know where Tim is and I just urge people to call Crimestoppers."

Zane Tray Lincoln, who was jailed for 11 years in May 2016 for manslaughter, is the only person involved in Tim's death who remains behind bars.

Last month the Federal Court of Australia upheld a decision to cancel his visa, meaning Lincoln will be deported to New Zealand in 2024 once he has served out the remainder of his sentence.

Originally published as 'Duped and devastated': Family reacts to prison release