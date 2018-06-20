Dusky Honeyeater sedentary

THESE are found in northern Australia, where there are two separated populations; one in coastal areas of the Northern Territory to about the Queensland border and another from Cape York Peninsula down the east coast as far south as the New South Wales border, though the species is rare south of Rockhampton. Dusky Honeyeaters are also found in New Guinea, the Moluccas and the Torres Strait Islands.

Dusky Honeyeaters tend to be sedentary in sufficiently attractive areas, nomadic or migratory in less attractive districts, particularly in the southern part of their range.

They inhabit a wide range of habitat types, including monsoonal forests and scrubs, woodlands, swamps and almost any area near water.

The photo was taken in Cooee Bay but Dusky Honeyeaters are fairly common here and many of you will have them as visitors to your garden.

Other places to look for them are in the beach scrub growing in the older dunes behind beaches like Kinka, Lammermoor and Kemp.

They mainly feed on nectar but like most of our honeyeaters they supplement this with pollen, berries and insects.

They are active and fast moving, often hovering to take insects or nectar from flowers in the upper storey.

Like most honeyeaters they have a highly developed brush-tipped tongue, frayed and fringed with bristles which soak up liquids readily.

Males and females look the same and breeding takes place in the dry season, typically March to September.

The nest is a small, neat cup usually constructed with fine bark, spider webs, and leaves on a well-hidden branch high over water. Their eggs are white with fine reddish spots.