Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Dust storms to follow wet weekend

by ELISE WILLIAMS
4th Nov 2019 4:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WET weekend weather provided some relief to drought-stricken parts of the state, however meteorologists warned it wasn't enough to lift us out of catastrophically dry conditions.

The weekend produced significant rainfall for towns in some parts of Queensland as a cold front moved east across the country.

The southwest town of Eromanga recorded 12mm of rain on Saturday, while the central Queensland town of Moyallen, near Charleville, recorded 18mm on Sunday.

Meteorologist Lauren Pattie from the weather bureau said although the sporadic rain was well received by locals, it was not enough to help the state out of drought.

"Any rainfall is obviously helpful, given the dry conditions, but we need sustained rainfall to break the drought," she said.

Ms Pattie expected rain and significant storms to hit the Darling Downs, Maranoa and Wide Bay districts on Monday, however rainfall would again be minimal.

As the clouds move east across the state, Queensland's Bureau of Meteorology predicted that hazardous wind gusts, combined with the dry conditions, could cause potentially dangerous dust storms.

"The Channel Country recorded wind gusts of up to 78km/h this weekend, which brought up a lot of heavy dust," Ms Pattie said.

"We can expect to see more dust storms and hazardous winds in the coming days," she added.

More Stories

dust storms editors picks queensland weather wet

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Recovering drug addict praised by magistrate

        premium_icon Recovering drug addict praised by magistrate

        News IT’S rare to front court and get praised by a magistrate.

        • 4th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Crikey! Winton’s dinosaur attraction takes out top tourism gong

        premium_icon Crikey! Winton’s dinosaur attraction takes out top tourism...

        News THE Australian Age of Dinosaur wins big over the weekend in front of a home crowd.

        Carols may be bowled out before Christmas

        premium_icon Carols may be bowled out before Christmas

        News THE fight to knock down the music bowl shell has been narrowed down to just one...

        Open letter from tourism bodies

        premium_icon Open letter from tourism bodies

        News HERE is what they’ve told the Queensland Government to do to fix the shark...