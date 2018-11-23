Menu
A haze over Brisbane from Mt Coot-tha. Picture: Tara Croser
Weather

Dusty haze to stick around, residents warned

by Thomas Morgan
23rd Nov 2018 7:26 AM

THE dusty haze many southeast Queenslanders woke up to this morning is likely to persist well into today, as a second helping blows in from the west.

The dust is expected to clear slightly in the mid-morning before re-intensifying, with a Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman saying a smaller haze is blowing over the range from southwest Queensland.

The dust storm across western Sydney as Matildas coach Alan Stajic puts the Sydney Swifts netballers through their paces in an off-season training session at Valentine Park, Glenmore. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Queensland Health has already warned those with sensitivities such as allergies and asthma to take precautions until the dust is blown out to sea tonight.

Despite the hazy conditions, the southeast woke to a cool start, with the mercury reaching as low as 12.2C at Amberley at 5.03am, while Brisbane saw a low of 19.1C and is expecting a top of 30C.

Conditions in Brisbane Airport felt like 14.7C at 6.40am, far cooler than the actual temperature of 21.7C.

The Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman said the weekend forecast was for dry winds blowing in from the northwest, bringing warmer conditions from the centre of the continent.

Brisbane is tipped to reach 31C tomorrow and 34C on Sunday, while both the Sunshine and Gold coasts are forecast to reach 31C tomorrow and 32C on Sunday. Residents in Ipswich can expect a slightly warmer 36C on Sunday.

The Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge can be seen as a dust storm approaches Sydney yesterday. Picture: AAP/Paul Braven
dust storm dusty haze weather

