Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Burglar sneaking through door
Burglar sneaking through door
News

‘Dutch courage’ behind mysterious motel TV theft

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
20th Jul 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FINDING the culprit who stole a television from a Rockhampton Motel should have been a simple task, but not in this instance.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford told Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 14 that Porky’s Motel staff called police to the George St site over the theft of a television, plates, cutlery, cups and other items stolen from a room.

He said staff told police a male stayed in the room between 1am and 6am before he caught a bus that morning.

Snr Constable Rumford said investigations revealed the customer had met some people at a pub the night before and gave them the keys to use the room after he caught the bus.

He said fingerprints in the room matched Cameron Antony Tapp.

Tapp, 33, pleaded guilty in court on July 14 to one count of stealing and one for failing to provide identifying particulars.

Tapp told police he recalled drinking in the room and would return the television to the police or victim business.

He told the court it was a stupid mistake and he could not recall what the motive was.

Tapp said he gave the TV to the detectives when they attended his house.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke accepted Tapp’s version of “Dutch courage” behind the theft.

Tapp was fined $750 and convictions were recorded.

porky's motel rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcourttheft
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Winter soaking: State braces for wild storms, 100mm rainfall

        premium_icon Winter soaking: State braces for wild storms, 100mm rainfall

        Weather Parts of Queensland are in for a chance of heavy rainfall later this week, as isolated heavy falls up to 100mm are predicted for parts of the state.

        Central Queensland death and funeral notices mid/late July

        Central Queensland death and funeral notices mid/late July

        News FREE STORY: The Morning Bulletin, Gladstone Observer and Central Queensland News...

        VOTE NOW: Which do you think is CQ’s Best Bakery?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Which do you think is CQ’s Best Bakery?

        News For the next 48 hours we’ll be collecting votes on who you think is CQ’s best...

        Price revealed for motorsport precinct land

        premium_icon Price revealed for motorsport precinct land

        Property The Bouldercombe facility is in the master planning stages now