‘Dutch courage’ behind mysterious motel TV theft

FINDING the culprit who stole a television from a Rockhampton Motel should have been a simple task, but not in this instance.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford told Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 14 that Porky’s Motel staff called police to the George St site over the theft of a television, plates, cutlery, cups and other items stolen from a room.

He said staff told police a male stayed in the room between 1am and 6am before he caught a bus that morning.

Snr Constable Rumford said investigations revealed the customer had met some people at a pub the night before and gave them the keys to use the room after he caught the bus.

He said fingerprints in the room matched Cameron Antony Tapp.

Tapp, 33, pleaded guilty in court on July 14 to one count of stealing and one for failing to provide identifying particulars.

Tapp told police he recalled drinking in the room and would return the television to the police or victim business.

He told the court it was a stupid mistake and he could not recall what the motive was.

Tapp said he gave the TV to the detectives when they attended his house.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke accepted Tapp’s version of “Dutch courage” behind the theft.

Tapp was fined $750 and convictions were recorded.