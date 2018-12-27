Menu
ON THE CARDS: Vida and Alex Haenen say the Capricorn Coast is more beautiful than Vietnam and Thailand. Jann Houley
Dutch doubly delighted with the Capricorn Coast

JANN HOULEY
27th Dec 2018 6:25 PM
FINANCIAL consultant Vida Haenen had second thoughts about spending her vacation in Australia.

"In the Netherlands all we hear about Australia is the scary snakes and sharks and spiders," she said.

"I thought 'Maybe this is not the country for me'."

Now four months into a tour with her husband Alex which began in Melbourne and will end in New Zealand and they're head over heels about the Capricorn Coast.

It was almost literally 'head over heels' when they took to the open seas around Keppel Island on their first jetski trip.

The couple went ahead with their two-hour adventure despite high winds and crashing surf.

"It was very challenging and scary at times," Mr Haenen said. "The jetski was jumping over the waves and crashing down the other side.

"We were a bit scared at first but it was very exciting."

The couple will return to Great Keppel Island for a second visit on Friday.

Their Christmas Day sailing trip was cancelled because of dangerous weather conditions so they've had a lot of time to explore the beaches around their hotel in Roslyn Bay.

"We're very happy to be here; these beaches are even more beautiful than we expected," Mrs Haenen said.

"I actually think they're more beautiful than Vietnam and Thailand."

The only drawback they've encountered so far was all the shops being closed on Christmas Day.

"We ended up eating Macca's on the beach," they said.

The couple were whiling away a sunny afternoon at Yeppoon yesterday playing with a special deck of souvenir playing cards they bought in Katoomba.

They're decorated with spiders, crocodiles, sharks and snakes - all the beasties that nearly kept the Haenans from visiting us in the first place.

