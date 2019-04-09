Dutton could not shake the heat during CQ visit

EMBATTLED Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton was able to ditch the suit and tie but he could not escape the wave of questions as he visited Rockhampton yesterday.

A recent ABC and Nine Newspapers report found Huang Xiangmo, a Chinese billionaire, paid former Liberal minister, now lobbyist, Santo Santoro around $10,000 to arrange a meeting with Mr Dutton in March 2016.

Prior to the meeting, Mr Huang and his family were granted a private citizenship ceremony in the office of former senator Sam Dastyari that was approved by Mr Dutton.

Last month, Mr Huang's Australian residency was knocked back by ASIO citing his ties with the Chinese Communist Party.

Responding to a barrage of questions in Rockhampton, Mr Dutton denied any wrongdoing over the saga and said the private ceremony requested by Mr Dastyari was business as usual.

"Mr Dastyari can answer the questions himself as to why he wanted to hold a citizenship ceremony,” Mr Dutton said.

"It's not uncommon for members of parliament (or senators) to approach immigration ministers of the day to ask for a ceremony in their office.

"I had never met the people, I don't know them but you take at face value what somebody like Sam Dastyari, as a member of parliament, was vouching for. It would be very unusual for a minister (of immigration) to knock that back.”

Mr Dutton put the blame back on Mr Dastyari for vouching for potential citizens who turned out to be problematic.

"If Mr Dastyari has not been above board or he misrepresented the reason for the citizenship ceremony then that is something that he, and frankly Mr Shorten, need to explain.”

Mr Dutton further denied receiving any of the $10,000 allegedly paid to Mr Santoro to arrange the meeting in 2016.

"I never received a dollar from this individual, I had a meeting with him over lunch and I have never seen him since,” Mr Dutton said.

"I met with an individual from the Chinese community and he was interested, obviously in politics and other issues of the day and as it turns out, this individual is now offshore because an agency within my department (ASIO) made a decision to take certain action in relation to his visa.

"The suggestion that I have provided anything to this individual is just nonsense.

"I have never received a donation from that individual.”

Mr Dutton denied any lobbyist had ever had any influence over his political activities.

However, the events may have brought to light a deeper issue of special treatment amongst MPs by having the citizenship process sped up for whomever they please.