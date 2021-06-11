DV breach revealed during dispute over rent payments

The defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 9 to one count of contravening a domestic violence order. FILE PHOTO

A Central Queensland woman was caught breaching a domestic violence order after police were called to a dispute over rent payments at a home in North Rockhampton.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty to the single charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 9.

Police prosecutor Jennifer Leach said police received a call from the defendant on March 28 about 7.15pm who reported she had been staying at her sister’s residence and was now having a dispute regarding rent payments.

Ms Leach said police conducted checks that revealed the defendant was prohibited from attending the residence of the victim.

The defendant’s solicitor said the victim was her client’s sister, and at the time of the incident her client was homeless and had nowhere else to stay.

“Unfortunately, a verbal dispute arose over rent which resulted in police attending,” she said.

The defendant was ordered to probation for 12 months.