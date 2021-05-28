DV offender acts controlling towards his partner

The defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 27 to one count of contravention of a domestic violence order. GENERIC FILE PHOTO.

The defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 27 to one count of contravention of a domestic violence order. GENERIC FILE PHOTO.

A domestic violence offender was handed a prison sentence after displaying controlling behaviour towards his partner.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 27 to one count of contravention of a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor sergeant Kellie Cullen said the defendant and victim were at their home in Rockhampton at 10.30am on April 25 when the defendant told the victim to delete a Facebook post she had made asking if anyone would like to go to the beach with her.

Sergeant Cullen said the victim refused because she wanted she wanted to get out of the house and have a good day, however, the defendant told her she had just made the post for attention and did not have respect for him if she didn’t delete it.

The victim told the defendant she and her sister were going out to get food.

The defendant grabbed the victim’s car keys out of her hand and told her she wasn’t going anywhere.

The defendant walked outside the house with the victim’s keys and told her he had thrown them on the roof, which prompted her to go onto the roof and search for them.

The defendant told the victim her keys were in his pocket and the pair continued to argue about the Facebook post until the victim began to call police.

The defendant slapped the victim’s phone out of her hand and started to go through it, despite her asking for it back several times.

Sergeant Cullen said later that afternoon while the defendant and victim were travelling in a car, the victim had asked the defendant to get out of the car when they arrived home because she wanted to go out with her sister.

The defendant told the victim she was not going without him and that he would be quiet.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

After asking the defendant to get out of the car at least ten times, to which he replied that he didn’t want her to go anywhere, she got out herself.

The defendant started yelling at her, saying, “Why are you doing this? Come back, I promise I will be good, I won’t say anything”.

Sergeant Cullen said the victim felt defeated, so she returned home, and police arrived about five minutes later and arrested the defendant.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said the relationship between his client and the victim was over.

Mr Robertson said the offending was at the “lower end of the scale”, with the absence of any strikes or significant injury being sustained by the victim.

Magistrate Jason Schubert told the defendant his actions were not normal.

“I’m not sure who you think you are or how you think relationships exist,” Mr Schubert said.

“You are not in any position to tell your partner what she can post, where she can go or that she must take you to a place where she doesn’t want to take you.

“This is extremely controlling behaviour.

“That’s not a functional relationship.”

The defendant was sentenced to prison for two months and ordered to serve the sentence under an Intensive Correction Order.

A criminal conviction was recorded.