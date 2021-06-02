DV offender breached no contact order twice in one week

A domestic violence offender ordered not to go near his victim breached his domestic violence order twice in one week.

The man, 42, pleaded guilty on May 24 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the defendant had been at his victim’s residence caring for their two young children while she worked on one occasion, and was intercepted driving with the victim as a passenger on another occasion.

He said the defendant told police he had picked up the victim and was driving her to her new residence.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said the defendant was still in a relationship with the victim and he was in the process of applying to have the DVO changed so he can assist her in looking after their children.

She said the victim was moving into a new residence and didn’t have anyone else to help her, so she asked the defendant.

The defendant was fined $200 and convictions recorded.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636

1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463