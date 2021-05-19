DV offender ‘bumped’ into victim outside her workplace

A man prohibited from going near a woman or her workplace literally bumped into her as she walked back into her workplace after a cigarette break.

The defendant, 39, pleaded guilty on May 12 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Zoe Melksham said the victim was working at Red Hill Centre on May 10, where she had worked for nine years, and had gone for a cigarette break.

She said as the victim walked back to her workplace, she “walked straight into somebody”.

Ms Melksham said the defendant looked shocked and then angry.

She said the man said “hey, hey” to the victim.

Ms Melksham said the victim walked inside her workplace and reported the incident to police.

She said when police spoke with the defendant, he told them he had walked past the workplace on his way home from the bus stop.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said the defendant, who was on a disability pension due to mental health, had been in Yeppoon and was returning home.

“He thought he would take a shortcut through the complex and bumped into her,” he said.

The defendant, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and heart disease, spent a night in watch house custody.

The defendant, who had a $12,000 State Penalty Enforcement Registry debt, was fined $800 and a conviction was recorded.