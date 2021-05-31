DV offender contacts victim from jail 10+ times

The defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 29 to five counts of contravention of a domestic violence order. FILE PHOTO

The defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 29 to five counts of contravention of a domestic violence order. FILE PHOTO

A domestic violence offender made numerous calls to his mother from Capricornia Correctional Centre in an attempt to get into contact with his victim.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 29 to five counts of contravention of a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor sergeant Kellie Cullen said the defendant was named on a domestic violence order that contained five conditions, one of which prohibited him from contacting, attempting to contact or asking someone else to contact the victim.

Sergeant Cullen said the defendant was incarcerated at Capricornia Correctional Centre on July 4, 2020, and all calls that were made by the defendant were recorded.

She said the defendant called the witness on July 7 and told her to tell the victim he missed her.

The defendant called the witness again on July 8 and told her if she saw the victim to tell her he loved her.

During a third conversation the defendant had with the witness that day, the victim arrived at the witness’ address and she put the victim on the phone to the defendant and they had a conversation.

The defendant called the witness three more times that afternoon to speak with the victim.

The defendant made a further call to the witness on July 9 and told her to call the victim and ask if she was going to her house again and that he would call her back.

The defendant called the witness back and spoke to the victim another two times that day.

The defendant called the witness on July 10 and asked her to call the victim.

When the victim did not answer, the defendant became angry and told the witness to ask her “where the f--- she was”.

The defendant called the witness on July 13 and had a conversation with the victim on the third attempt that day.

The defendant’s solicitor said the witness was his client’s mother and that he was asking her to contact the victim.

“The majority of the breaches are him wanting to make contact,” he said.

“The time he swore was toward the witness, not the victim.

“Every time the defendant has had contact with the victim there is no allegation of bad behaviour toward the victim.”

He said his client had a parole eligibility date, however, once he was charged with the offences before the court it affected his ability to progress through the prison system.

“He had a parole board meeting on February 26 and, as a result of these fresh offences, they have not sighted his parole application yet,” he said.

“There is concern that he may have to submit a further parole application.”

He submitted to Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale that she could convict and not further punish his client due to the “lengthy time” he had served and the “extra prejudice” he had suffered because of the delays in relation to parole applications.

Ms Beckinsale ordered the defendant be convicted and not further punished with criminal convictions recorded.