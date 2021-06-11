DV offender exchanges 20+ emails with victim

A domestic violence offender exchanged more than 20 emails with his victim, despite there being a no contact condition on the order, except for special circumstances.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty on June 7 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor sergeant Melissa Campbell said the victim sent an email to the defendant about 7am on January 19 asking him to stop communicating with another man after making an “inappropriate and unnecessary” comment directed at him on a Facebook post.

“I ask that you stop your childish and immature actions,” the court heard the victim wrote in the email.

Sergeant Campbell said the defendant replied to the email and wrote, “that’s great news it is affecting him, I will continue to do so”.

She said the defendant and victim then exchanged 21 further emails, five of which did not relate to their children.

The court heard one of the conditions of the domestic violence order forbade the defendant from contacting the victim, except for special circumstances detailed in the order.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said her client had expressed some upset about engaging in the emails and was aware that he shouldn’t have.

The defendant was ordered to probation for 10 months with a criminal conviction recorded.