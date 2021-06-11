Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

DV offender exchanges 20+ emails with victim

Aden Stokes
11th Jun 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A domestic violence offender exchanged more than 20 emails with his victim, despite there being a no contact condition on the order, except for special circumstances.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty on June 7 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor sergeant Melissa Campbell said the victim sent an email to the defendant about 7am on January 19 asking him to stop communicating with another man after making an “inappropriate and unnecessary” comment directed at him on a Facebook post.

“I ask that you stop your childish and immature actions,” the court heard the victim wrote in the email.

Sergeant Campbell said the defendant replied to the email and wrote, “that’s great news it is affecting him, I will continue to do so”.

She said the defendant and victim then exchanged 21 further emails, five of which did not relate to their children.

The court heard one of the conditions of the domestic violence order forbade the defendant from contacting the victim, except for special circumstances detailed in the order.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said her client had expressed some upset about engaging in the emails and was aware that he shouldn’t have.

The defendant was ordered to probation for 10 months with a criminal conviction recorded.

domestic violence rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hundreds register in support of CQ hospice project

        Premium Content Hundreds register in support of CQ hospice project

        Community The proposed palliative care centre would be the first hospice in Central Queensland.

        Mother pushed after asking group to stop swearing

        Premium Content Mother pushed after asking group to stop swearing

        Crime The mother was allegedly assaulted after asking the group to stop swearing as there...

        Man hospitalised in CQ motorbike incident

        Premium Content Man hospitalised in CQ motorbike incident

        News The man was taken to Capricorn Coast Hospital with a lower limb injury.

        CQ residents rug up for ‘icy blast’ with record temps recorded

        Premium Content CQ residents rug up for ‘icy blast’ with record temps...

        Weather Ten weather stations across the state recorded temperatures below zero...