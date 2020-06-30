Menu
DV offender ’exerted influence’ on partner during argument

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
30th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
A MAN who smashed items in front of his partner was also busted with a knife on his possession while at a Rockhampton pub.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on June 26 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to seven charges including three failing to appear counts, one stealing and one possession of a syringe.

The man carried out the domestic violence offence two months after being released on parole.

The DV offence was on July 14, 2019.

He then stole Wild Turkey cans worth $24 from First Choice Liquor on July 29.

On August 20, he was located inside the Parkhurst Tavern with a knife and a syringe.

The defendant had 14 prior domestic violence convictions, eight fail to appear in court and 19 dishonesty convictions ranging from stealing shop goods to robbery.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said his client had mental health issues linked with drug use.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said the defendant’s domestic violence behaviour was shameful.

“You exerted influence on your partner in the course of an argument, smashing things up and generally being disagreeable,” he said.

The man was sentenced to nine months prison, with nine days presentence custody declared and immediate parole eligibility.

