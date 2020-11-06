DV offender found on woman’s loungeroom floor

POLICE found a man they were searching for on the loungeroom floor of his defacto’s house, in breach of a domestic violence order.

He also breached two suspended sentences handed down to him in October by breaching the order.

The man, 36, pleaded guilty on November 5 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said when police told the defendant his domestic violence order banned him from going to her place, he replied he didn’t know that.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said the woman and the defendant had three children together and had been in a relationship for 19 years.

He said the woman would ask the defendant to go and assist her with the children.

The man was ordered to 12 months probation for this breach and the suspended sentences were extended by three months.