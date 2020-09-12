DV offender gets jail sentence for continuous breaches

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of contravention of a domestic violence order. Picture: Contributed

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of contravention of a domestic violence order. Picture: Contributed

THE sound of footsteps woke a Rockhampton woman on Thursday morning, who witnessed her dog taken from her backyard by a man she had a domestic violence order against.

The 40-year-old man, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 10 to one count of contravention of a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said the victim and four children were named on the DV order, which included the condition the defendant must not go to any place where the victim, or named persons, resided.

Ms Marsden said the victim was woken by noises in the backyard of her home at 4am on Thursday.

She said the victim looked out her window and saw the defendant in the backyard.

She said the defendant attempted to open the garage door and overturned a large pot plant before taking the dog and leaving the address.

She said about 20 minutes later police went to speak with the defendant at his home address and found him 100m up the road with the dog. He was arrested and taken to the watch house.

She said the defendant had an “appalling” 10-page criminal history, which included breaching orders made by the court and domestic violence offending, including previous offending against the victim.

She said the defendant was also on parole for domestic violence offences at the time of committing this offence, and the court would have little choice but to order terms of imprisonment.

The defendant’s lawyer Brandon Selic said his client was denied access to his children and dog about a week ago by the victim.

“Since then, he stupidly decided to get his dog back at 4am this morning,” Mr Selic said.

“It was a foolish endeavour.

“There is no violence in this offending, but he has breached the order. And while he does have history, he shouldn’t go to prison for something as foolish as this.”

Magistrate Cameron Press told Mr Selic he did not accept his submission.

“The problem with this defendant is he keeps defying this order,” Mr Press said.

“You can’t keep coming before the court defying the order, which is there to protect the victim from assault, which the defendant has been convicted of on numerous occasions.

“I have difficulty seeing that personal and general deterrence do not call here for a term of imprisonment to be imposed.”

The defendant was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment, with immediate parole eligibility. A criminal conviction was recorded.