DV offender jailed after confronting victim’s new partner

The defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 5 to one count each of contravention of a domestic violence order, obstructing a police officer and possessing a knife in a public place. Picture: Rob Williams

The defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 5 to one count each of contravention of a domestic violence order, obstructing a police officer and possessing a knife in a public place. Picture: Rob Williams

A domestic violence offender has been jailed after he and his brother went to confront his victim’s new partner over alleged photos of his niece in the shower on the partner’s phone.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 5 to one count each of contravention of a domestic violence order, obstructing a police officer and possessing a knife in a public place.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said the victim was the defendant’s sister and one of the conditions of the domestic violence order prohibited the defendant from attending her address.

Sgt Janes said the defendant attended the victim’s address in Rockhampton at midday on December 20, 2020, in the company of another person.

The court heard the other person was the defendant’s brother.

Sgt Janes said the pair entered the victim’s home and had a verbal altercation with the occupants of the home, including the victim.

He said the defendant and associate left a short time later in a vehicle.

He said police intercepted a vehicle in South Rockhampton in relation to another matter at 9pm on December 30, where the defendant was a passenger.

He said the defendant decamped from the vehicle and after a short chase he was arrested and taken to Rockhampton Watchhouse.

He said a pocketknife, possessed by the defendant, had fallen onto the pavement during the ordeal.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said it had come to her client’s attention that on the victim’s partner’s phone there were allegedly images of his niece in the shower along with some other “unsavoury things”.

Ms Legrady said her client and his brother had both decided to go to the address and confront the partner because they were upset.

“I have spoken in detail with my client that if anything like that does occur it is a matter for police to investigate,” she said.

“I have spoken with him about when an order is in place it must be complied with.”

The defendant was sentenced to four months imprisonment with immediate parole, five days were declared as time served, and criminal convictions were recorded.

Magistrate Jason Schubert also extended two suspended sentences for a further six months each and ordered the knife be forfeited to the Crown.