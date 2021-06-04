DV offender kicked door after being locked out of house

A domestic violence offender with an eight-page criminal record repeatedly kicked a door and argued with his mother after she accidentally locked him outside.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on May 28 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Brandy Butler said police attended the mother’s address at 2.20am on June 21 and the mother told police the defendant had been drinking, they got into a verbal argument and after being locked outside, he repeatedly kicked the door.

She said the defendant was located at the mother’s address.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said an affidavit on the court file from the defendant’s mother stated the mother accidentally locked the defendant outside when he went for a cigarette.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said that after having a no contact condition on the DV order, the defendant coped badly and convinced his mother to change the DV order to remove the no contact condition.

He said before she changed it, he had to convince her he was no longer using methamphetamines and other drugs.

Mr McGowran said the defendant also had to convince parole authorities to allow the DV change so the defendant could live with his mother.

He said the defendant, who was unemployed, had been advised by an employment agency if he got a tattoo on his face lasered off, he would likely get a job.

Mr McGowran said the defendant was paying off debt and spent his time playing his Xbox.

Ms Beckinsale fined the defendant $500 and a conviction was recorded, stating this was not an escalation of his offending behaviour.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636

1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

Helem Yumba CQ Healing Centre is open Monday to Friday, between 8.30am to 4.30pm, at 14 Fitzroy Street, Rockhampton.

For more information, go to www.cqhealing.com.au.

To report domestic and family violence to police via Policelink, go to www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

