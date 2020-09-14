DV offender messages victim after copping abuse

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 10 to two counts of contravention of a domestic violence order. Picture: Supplied

A DOMESTIC violence offender has been slapped with a hefty fine after sending multiple text messages to his former partner.

The 40-year-old man, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 10 to two counts of contravention of a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said the victim was named on a temporary DV order against the defendant, which included the condition he not contact, or have someone else contact, the victim.

Ms Marsden said the victim received a text message from the defendant on June 15, which read, “You have cheek people commenting on my post, here I was going to be civilised and stop everything, how wrong was I”.

She said police spoke to the defendant on June 17, where he told them he had been receiving abusive and ongoing messages from the victim’s new house mate regarding the situation between them and sent the text message out of frustration.

She said the victim and her daughter were named on a temporary varied DV order against the defendant made on July 2, which included the conditions he be on good behaviour with the victim and child and not contact them.

She said her daughter received a text message from the defendant on July 24, which read, “Big tough c--- aren’t you, getting you own daughter. I will find out where the address is so I can ring the police on you so you can’t see this message”.

She said the defendant told police he sent the text message to his daughters’ phone to contact the victim because he had received a phone call from his daughter saying she had been verbally abused and slapped by the victim.

The defendant’s lawyer Harrison Molloy said his client was cooperative with police and admitted to sending the text messages.

Mr Molloy said his client was not abusive in the first text message and showed genuine remorse.

He said his client sent the second text message out of concern for his daughter and now knew the appropriate way to deal with that sort of issue.

The defendant was fined $1000. Criminal convictions were recorded.