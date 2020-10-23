DV offender pushes partner into car, punches her in the head

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 21 to one count of contravening a domestic violence order. Picture: Contributed

AN ARGUMENT in a shopping centre caused a woman to attack her partner, pushing her into her car and punching her in the head and back.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 21 to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

The court heard the defendant was the respondent to a domestic violence order made on April 14 with the condition she be of good behaviour and not commit domestic violence towards the victim.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said the defendant and victim were at a shopping centre in Leichhardt, Ipswich, when they started arguing.

Ms Marsden said the victim went to get a set of keys from their vehicle when the defendant approached her, pushed her into the vehicle and punched her to the head and back.

She said the victim walked away from the defendant, who called her a short time later saying she had taken money from the victim’s bank account and thrown it on the street.

The victim asked the defendant to pick her up so they could go home and talk things out.

On the way home, the pair started arguing again and the victim felt unsafe. She asked the defendant to pull over, which she eventually did.

The court heard the defendant told police she had pushed the victim but said the victim had transferred the money to her.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lannersdorf said his client had been in a relationship with the victim for eight months but they had since split up and she no longer had contact with the victim.

Mr Lannersdorf said the offending was out of character his client.

“There were some issues at the time,” he said.

“There haven’t been any further incidents since this one and she no longer remains in the area where the victim resides, nor does she have any contact with the victim.

“Hopefully this will be the last time you see my client before the court.”

The defendant was ordered to probation for six months with no criminal conviction recorded.

