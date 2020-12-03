DV offender pushes partner into table after drinking alcohol

The defendant told police it was simply a misunderstanding between a man and a woman. Picture: Contributed

AFTER pushing his partner into a table, a domestic violence offender told police it was simply a misunderstanding between a man and a woman.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 13 to one count each of contravening a domestic violence order and failing to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police attended an address in Rockhampton in relation to a domestic violence incident on April 11.

Ms King said police spoke with the victim, who said the defendant had been to her house to see their children and had become argumentative with her after drinking alcohol.

She said the victim told police the defendant pushed her in the chest, causing her to fall into a table.

She said the victim suffered no visible injuries and declined any medical treatment.

She said police spoke with the defendant who was belligerent and uncooperative and told officers it was a misunderstanding between a man and woman.

She said the defendant also failed to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 13.

Defence lawyer Rebecca Harris said her client was in a relationship with the victim and they had been together for 15 years but did not live together.

Ms Harris said her client had consumed alcohol on the day and recognised he had a problem and hadn’t had any alcohol since.

She said there hadn’t been any further incidents between her client and the victim.

The defendant was ordered to probation for six months with criminal convictions recorded.