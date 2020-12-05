DV offender rushes partner’s son armed with a pole

A Central Queensland man pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 2 to one count of contravening a domestic violence order. Picture: Geoff Potter

A CENTRAL Queensland man rushed his partner’s son with a plastic pole and pushed him onto a trampoline because he was sick of him being lazy.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 2 to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said the victim was at his home in Mount Morgan at 7am on November 5 when he heard someone say, “F---ing lazy c---s”.

Ms Kurtz said the victim looked outside and saw the defendant about to drive off in his vehicle.

However, once the defendant noticed the victim had stepped outside, he got out of his vehicle, grabbed a plastic pole and ran at the victim.

As the defendant got close to the victim, he dropped the pole and pushed the victim while yelling abuse.

He continued to yell abuse at the victim and pushed him onto a trampoline.

The defendant then walked off towards his vehicle and continued to yell abuse at the victim.

Ms Kurtz said the victim went to Mount Morgan police station to report the matter.

When he arrived, he saw the defendant outside the police station and the pair argued with each other.

Police questioned the defendant on November 10, and he told them he pushed the victim because he was sick of him being lazy.

The defendant’s defence lawyer Jackie Lynch said the victim was her client’s partner’s son.

Ms Lynch said her client had left that address and no longer lived with the victim or had contact with him “in proximity”.

The defendant was ordered to probation for 10 months with a criminal conviction recorded.