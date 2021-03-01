DV offender screamed at victim and tried to hit her

A man who was to have no contact with a domestic violence victim was seen yelling at her outside a Central Queensland plaza.

The man, 39, who can’t be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on February 24 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of breaching a domestic violence order and breaching bail.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said police were called to a disturbance at Blackwater plaza on February 23 where the defendant and victim were sitting outside a store.

He said the defendant appeared agitated and was pacing.

Mr Boyd said when police approached, the defendant’s behaviour escalated.

He said witnesses told police the defendant had been screaming at the victim while walking along the street and he attempted to hit her.

Mr Boyd said the defendant then continued to yell at the victim for some time prior to police arrival.

He said the defendant told police he was transferring money to the victim after waking up with no cigarettes.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client, who was on a disability pension due to ongoing back pain and other issues which arose from a serious car accident when he was young, had a criminal history of like offending.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said the defendant’s criminal record was seven pages.

He sentenced the man to three months’ prison, wholly suspended and operational for 15 months, along with a $450 fine.

Convictions were recorded.