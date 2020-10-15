DV offender sends partner ‘aggressive’ and ‘abusive’ texts

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 14 to one count of contravening a domestic violence order. Picture: Contributed

“I AM going to off ya” was just one of the many “aggressive” and “abusive” text messages a victim of domestic violence received from her partner.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 14 to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said the domestic violence protection order had three conditions, including the condition the defendant must be of good behaviour towards the victim and not commit domestic violence against the victim.

Mr Schoeman said between June 1 and August 27, at various times, the defendant sent multiple “aggressive” and “abusive” text messages and made multiple phone calls to the victim.

He said the messages included, “F--- you”, “I am going to off ya”, “You’re up late, must have some guy over”, “A little warning, I might lose my s--- so please don’t start or you will have to deal with this”.

He said the defendant admitted to police to sending the text messages and making the phone calls to the victim.

The defendant’s lawyer Lachlan Robertson said the relationship between his client and the victim was over, however, they did share a young child together.

Mr Robertson said his client had no criminal history and there was no actual violence committed.

“He is deeply remorseful for his actions and the impact they had on the victim and his daughter,” he said.

“He is committed to ensuring he is not back before the court again.”

The defendant was fined $450 with no criminal conviction recorded.