DV offender snaps, attacks victim over hurtful comments

The defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 27 to one count of contravention of a domestic violence order. FILE PHOTO

The defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 27 to one count of contravention of a domestic violence order. FILE PHOTO

A Central Queensland woman “snapped” and attacked a victim of domestic violence after he made hurtful comments about their relationship.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 27 to one count of contravention of a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor sergeant Kellie Cullen said the victim contacted police at 11.30am on April 26 to report that he had been punched by the defendant at an address in Mount Morgan.

Sergeant Cullen said the victim told police he had an argument with the defendant and then she punched him in the face.

She said the defendant told police the argument was over a text the victim had sent to other women and hurtful comments he said to her about their relationship.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

She said the defendant told police she became angry with the victim and punched him twice in the face and back of the head.

She said the defendant told police she had “snapped”.

Duty lawyer Lachlan Robertson said, despite there being strikes to the face of the victim, the violence was low level as there were no reported significant injuries, no prolonged use of violence or allegations of the use of weapons.

The defendant was sentenced to prison for one month, suspended for nine months, with a criminal conviction recorded.