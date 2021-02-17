DV offender struggles to learn lesson about ‘no contact’

A man on parole was located living at his partner’s house two days in a row, breaching a domestic violence order, and he was not deterred by a night in the watch-house for the offence.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to the first contravene domestic violence order charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 16.

He was on parole at the time after spending some time in prison for breaching a domestic violence order – sentenced to nine months prison in August 2020 and 16 months in September.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said police attended a Norman Gardens address for a domestic disturbance at 12.30pm on February 15.

The court heard Queensland Ambulance Service had responded after witnesses called for medical help for a woman with a graze on her cheek and who was clutching her stomach.

She declined to go with paramedics, who contacted police.

Mr Boyd said police knocked on the door of a residence looking for the female occupant, only for the defendant to answer the door.

He said the defendant told police he had been staying at the residence since January 22.

Mr Boyd said looking at the defendant’s criminal record, January 22 was about the time he had been released on parole.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client and the woman were in a relationship.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said they could not have a relationship as there were ‘no contact’ clauses in the domestic violence order.

Mr Robertson said this matter was a “significant reduction” in his client’s behaviour with the contact being consensual.

He said his client lost his job when he went to prison last time and hoped to reintegrate into the workforce.

Ms Beckinsale sentenced the defendant on February 16 to one month prison, wholly suspended for 15 months, and a conviction recorded.

The defendant was arrested and charged within 24 hours of that sentence, pleading guilty to another breach of a domestic violence order offence in the court on February 17 and receiving another one month prison term with immediate parole eligibility.