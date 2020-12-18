DV offender tells cop to ‘shut up’, ‘mind your own business’

A POLICE officer in the car park of a supermarket witnessed a man verbally abuse his partner after he left her in the store with a trolley full of groceries.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on December 17 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Ignus Schoeman said the defendant and his partner were at an IGA supermarket on July 16 about 3.35pm when he went through a cash register, paid for tobacco and left the store.

He said the defendant left his partner in the store with a trolley.

Mr Schoeman said the woman followed after the defendant, calling him out by his nickname.

He said the defendant yelled back “shut up” and called the woman derogatory names.

Mr Schoeman said a witness intervened and the defendant told the witness to “shut up” and “mind your own business”.

He said the witness identified themself as a police officer and told the defendant to stop yelling as he was committing an offence.

Mr Schoeman said the defendant and his partner decamped.

Defence lawyer David Mills said his client, 41, had been severely bashed in 2009/2010 and now suffered memory issues.

The defendant, who had a 10-page criminal record, was fined $250 and a conviction was recorded.