DV offender threatened partner with knife

A Rockhampton man has been jailed after threatening his partner with a knife in front of his family following an argument. Picture: Contributed

A MAN, who threatened his partner with a knife in front of his family following an argument, has been sentenced to nine months behind bars.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 2 to three counts of breach of bail condition and one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said the defendant and victim lived together with their four children in Rockhampton.

Ms Kurtz said the couple, along with several of the defendant’s family members, were at their home at 10.30pm on November 27 for drinks.

During the evening, the defendant and victim went upstairs and had a verbal argument.

The victim fled downstairs and the defendant followed, shouting, “You are trash”.

The defendant attempted to chase the victim but was intercepted by his family members who held him and moved him onto the street to calm down.

About ten minutes later, the defendant returned and continued to verbally abuse the victim.

He then rushed at her, raised his hands to strike her, but was stopped by his cousin, who stood between him and the victim.

The defendant then went upstairs and could be heard upturning furniture and throwing objects around.

He was then heard opening draws in the kitchen and dropping cutlery on the ground before walking back downstairs holding a long silver kitchen knife in his right hand.

He approached the victim with the knife held out in front of him and his cousin once again stood between him and the victim.

The defendant yelled at his cousin to move out of the way so he could get to the victim, which she refused.

At that point an uncle of the defendant wrestled the knife from him, and he was tackled by the uncle, cousin and a brother to restrain him.

Family members of the defendant then told the victim to run and hide.

The victim fled to a nearby block of apartments and hid there after climbing several flights of stairs.

After some time, residents of the apartment complex invited the victim to hide inside while they called police.

Ms Kurtz said police attended the address where the victim was about 12.46am and spoke to her about the incident.

She said the victim was frightened and expressed concern for her children who were still at the home with the defendant.

Police escorted the victim back to the home, where they found the defendant asleep in a room with the children.

He was escorted to the street, where he was spoken to by police and arrested.

Ms Kurtz said the defendant was granted bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 20, which contained a number of conditions, including he must not consume alcohol or illicit drugs and be subject to a curfew.

She said he breached these bail conditions on three separate occasions on May 13, between June 3-7 and June 19.

The defendant’s defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client couldn’t recall much of the events of that night.

“He recalls having an argument with the victim but none of the more serious parts of the offending,” Mr Gimbert said.

“No physical violence occurred, luckily enough, with the intervention of that family member.”

He said his client had initially refused to drink with his family, but eventually gave in to peer pressure and had a six pack of Great Northern beer and rum.

Magistrate Cameron Press said if those family members had not been there to restrain the defendant, it was concerning what might have transpired.

“I have no doubt your high level of intoxication at the time was a major cause,” Mr Press said.

“If you are going to behave like this when you drink, you need to stop drinking because on each occasion you breach a domestic violence order you risk going to jail.”

The defendant was sentenced to nine months’ prison with a parole release date of February 26, 2021.

Criminal convictions were recorded.