DV offender threatens to burn victim’s house down

The defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 8 to one count of contravening a domestic violence order. Picture: Rob Williams

A domestic violence offender threatened to burn down his former partner’s house during an “emotional” discussion about their relationship.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 8 to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police detained the defendant after being called to an address in South Rockhampton on August 29, 2020.

Mr Fox said police spoke with the victim, who said the defendant had attended the address to discuss their relationship and damaged property in the house because he “couldn’t contain his emotions”.

He said a witness confirmed the defendant attended the address that morning to get clothes and was angry.

He said the witness told police the defendant called the victim a “s---” and told her to “shut up” before picking up an office chair and throwing it at a computer desk.

He said the witness also told police the defendant threatened to burn the house down.

Defence lawyer Rebecca Harris said her client’s relationship with the victim ended in August last year and described the relationship as “volatile”.

Ms Harris said her client was in a new relationship and had no further contact with the victim.

She said her client was in a dark place during the relationship and had been diagnosed with depression.

She said the threat to burn the house down was empty and there were no allegations of physical violence against the victim.

The defendant was ordered to probation for 12 months with no criminal conviction recorded.

