Crime

DV offender threw things inside the house

Kerri-Anne Mesner
14th May 2021 3:00 PM
A man got into a fight with one of his son’s after the child told him he was not welcome at the house.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on May 5 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Michelle Welch said the victim was asleep in her bedroom on April 25 at 3.40pm when the defendant attended the property, waking up the victim with his swearing and throwing things inside the house.

She said the defendant surrendered himself to police three days later.

The defendant, who has a nine-page criminal record, was on parole at the time.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client, aged 41 and a father of four, had been walking to his sister’s house, and while passing the victim’s house, his offspring (three are adults) were outside the house.

“He called out to say ‘hello’ and asked for a cigarette,” he said.

Mr Gimbert said the son initially told the defendant to go away and he wasn’t allowed at the house before they had an argument.

He said his client went inside the house to collect some of his winter clothes and the argument continued inside involving pushing and items being thrown.

The man, who was on parole at the time of the offending, was sentenced to six months’ prison with immediate parole eligibility.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
