The defendant told police he thought the order made in 2018 was only in place for two years, not five. Picture: Supplied
Crime

DV offender visits victim, unaware order is still in place

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
20th Dec 2020 6:00 PM
A Rockhampton man has found himself in breach of a domestic violence order after visiting the victim, telling police he was unaware the order made in 2018 lasted for five years.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 15 to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police attended the victim’s address in North Rockhampton about 9.10am on November 3 and saw the defendant leaving the address.

Snr Cst Rumford said the defendant told police he was aware he shouldn’t have been at the victim’s address, however, was under the impression the order made in 2018 was in place for two years, not five.

The defendant’s defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said, although it was a serious breach of a court order, there was no violence alleged.

Mr Robertson said his client was at the address under the agreement of the victim and had thought the order was only in place for two years.

“My client says there is an application to vary the domestic violence order being heard this week,” he said.

The defendant was fined $750 with a criminal conviction recorded.

domestic violence rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

