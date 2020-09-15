DV offender with ‘appalling’ criminal history jailed

A Rockhampton man will spend the next four months behind bars after he contravened a domestic violence order and was caught drink-driving. Picture: Contributed

A ROCKHAMPTON man with an “appalling” criminal history will spend the next four months behind bars after he contravened a domestic violence order and was caught drink-driving.

The 36-year-old man, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty to the two charges in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 11.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the victim was in an on/off relationship with the defendant for two years.

Ms King said about 6.30am on July 30, the defendant was talking to the victim, who wasn’t listening because she was tired, before becoming angry about an unrelated matter and turned his anger towards her.

She said he started calling the victim a c---sucker and c---.

She said he stood above the bed, where the victim was laying, and said, “I will smash your head in”.

She said he then took the victim’s phone and threatened to smash it if she called police.

She said the defendant was intercepted by police about 1am on September 11 for a licence check.

She said he told police he had been drinking since about 2pm the previous afternoon and had consumed a six pack of Jack Daniel’s. He told police he was going to pick up a friend and drive them home.

She said he had a blood-alcohol content reading of .114.

The court heard the defendant had been convicted on 17 previous occasions for domestic violence offending, with Ms King describing his criminal history as “appalling”.

She said he was on a 12-month suspended sentence for breaching a domestic violence order at the time of committing the offence, and asked Magistrate Cameron Press to activate the suspended sentence.

The defendant’s lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client and the victim were no longer in a relationship but still lived together as friends.

Ms Legrady said her client had been receiving counselling but stopped because things had been going well between him and the victim.

“He does remember a verbal argument and says there was name calling on both sides,” she said.

She said her client was looking to receive further counselling and those arguments were becoming less frequent.

The defendant was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment with a parole release date of January 11, 2021. He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for five months. Both a criminal conviction and traffic conviction were recorded.