DV order breached by offering to pay rego, buy groceries

HE WAS just trying to help her out by offering to pay her car registration and taking her groceries when she was sick, but for his efforts, a man ended up fined for breaching a domestic violence order.

The man, 41, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on December 15 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said the defendant had a no contact condition in place, however sent the victim an SMS on August 11 about paying her car registration and then breached the order again by taking her groceries and ended up in an argument.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said the victim had not allowed the defendant to see his children, so he offered to pay her registration with the hopes of being able to see the children.

He said the defendant was a self-employed roofer, working six to seven days a week.

The defendant was fined $800 and no convictions were recorded.