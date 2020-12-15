Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
30/04/2009: 01/10/2006 NEWS: Generic image of shoppers carrying groceries in plastic bags at a shopping complex in Surry Hills, Sydney.
30/04/2009: 01/10/2006 NEWS: Generic image of shoppers carrying groceries in plastic bags at a shopping complex in Surry Hills, Sydney.
Crime

DV order breached by offering to pay rego, buy groceries

Kerri-Anne Mesner
15th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HE WAS just trying to help her out by offering to pay her car registration and taking her groceries when she was sick, but for his efforts, a man ended up fined for breaching a domestic violence order.

The man, 41, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on December 15 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said the defendant had a no contact condition in place, however sent the victim an SMS on August 11 about paying her car registration and then breached the order again by taking her groceries and ended up in an argument.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said the victim had not allowed the defendant to see his children, so he offered to pay her registration with the hopes of being able to see the children.

He said the defendant was a self-employed roofer, working six to seven days a week.

The defendant was fined $800 and no convictions were recorded.

domestic violence rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Cyclist in hospital after coming off bike

        Premium Content UPDATE: Cyclist in hospital after coming off bike

        Breaking It is understood a woman was ‘conscious but not alert’ after a reported bicycle incident.

        Triple treat for Rocky racing stakeholders

        Premium Content Triple treat for Rocky racing stakeholders

        Horses Celebrations after they share in the spoils of a trio of feature wins at Eagle...

        UPDATE: Five people in hospital following two-vehicle smash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Five people in hospital following two-vehicle smash

        Breaking The injured are believed to be two females and three males.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.