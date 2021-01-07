DV order breached so couple could get back together

The defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 6 to one count each of contravening a domestic violence order, possessing a dangerous drug and possessing a drug utensil. FILE PHOTO

The defendant pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 6 to one count each of contravening a domestic violence order, possessing a dangerous drug and possessing a drug utensil. FILE PHOTO

A Central Queensland man has received a suspended sentence after breaching a domestic violence order so he and his victim could get back together.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 6 to one count each of contravening a domestic violence order, possessing a dangerous drug and possessing a drug utensil.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police attended an address in Longreach on January 3 and saw the defendant leave a home with the victim.

Sgt Janes said later that night, police were made aware of a domestic violence order, which prohibited the defendant from contacting, approaching or attending the victim’s address.

He said police attended the address and spoke with the defendant, who told them he had been in contact with the victim since December 15, 2020.

He said the defendant told police he had arrived in Longreach on December 23 and had resided with the victim since.

The court heard the defendant and victim were going to have the domestic violence order varied so they could be together.

Sgt Janes said the victim told police she had purchased the bus fare the defendant used to travel from Rockhampton to Longreach.

He said the defendant told police he was aware he was in breach of the domestic violence order and was arrested.

He said, while in police custody, the defendant was searched, and police found a clip seal bag containing 1.2g of marijuana and a water pipe.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said the victim had offered his client a place to stay and paid for a bus fare from Rockhampton to Longreach.

Mr Gimbert said his client conceded he breached the domestic violence order and explained it was just a breach of contact.

“No physical or verbal violence was alleged,” he said.

He said his client understood the victim was filing a variation of the order that would allow the defendant contact, which was yet to occur.

The defendant was sentenced to 12 months prison, suspended for two years and six months, and ordered to probation for 15 months with criminal convictions recorded.

The water pipe was forfeited to the Crown.

MORE COURT STORIES:

DV offender jailed after confronting victim’s new partner

Man breaches DV order after being released from custody

Magistrate denies alleged domestic violence offender bail