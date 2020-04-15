DV order was breached when victim contacted woman for cash

A WOMAN who breached a domestic violence order twice over the Easter weekend was first contacted by the victim wanting money.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was in watch house custody after the second offence on April 14 and pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court the next day to two counts of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police were called to a disturbance at Pauline Martin Drive about 5.30pm on April 14 and found the woman outside the house, breaching a condition on a domestic violence order where she was not to go to the victim’s residence.

She said the defendant told police she was there to pick up her keys and was aware of the conditions of the order.

Ms King said during a police interview, the defendant revealed another breach of the order on April 10.

She said the defendant told police the victim had attended her residence at 7.30am that day and they left together, spending the day together drinking alcohol after visiting an ATM. The defendant, 27, had one prior DV breach on her criminal record.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said the mother of three claimed the victim had contacted her requesting money on April 10. He said the second breach was due to her keys being taken from her and she went to the victim’s house to retrieve them.

Mr King said his client had plans to relocate away from Rockhampton. The woman was fined $500 and no convictions were recorded.